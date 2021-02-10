First 4 Bridging launches F4B Network

"Our aim is to provide advisers with the tools and support to meet their clients ever-changing needs."

First 4 Bridging has expanded its intermediary proposition with the launch of the F4B Network.

The F4B Network has assembled a comprehensive lending panel consisting of mainstream, buy-to-let, specialist and short-term finance providers. It also offers full compliance support and a tech package consisting of features such as remote file checking, research tools and access to a CRM system.

The network offering also includes PI insurance and a life assurance panel.

Steve Swyny, commercial director at F4B, commented: “Developing a comprehensive network offering is no easy task and this is something we have not entered into lightly. Our core proposition has been put together in line with constant dialogue from intermediary partners who have expressed strong interest in working with us on such a basis. Especially around the inclusion of PI, where costs are rising year-on-year.

“The F4B Network is not just focused on working with individuals who are performance oriented, we’re also heavily invested in the development process and growing with our members. Our aim is to provide advisers with the tools and support to meet their clients ever-changing needs. In addition, our experience and strength of relationships across the specialist markets means we can open more doors to this type of business, as well as ensuring that all mainstream lending bases are covered.”