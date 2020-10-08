First 4 Bridging opens Manchester-based intermediary support centre

"A growing number of advisers across the region are utilising the experience and expertise of packagers to tap into the rising demand for alternative forms of finance"

First 4 Bridging has expanded its operations with the opening of a Manchester-based intermediary support centre.

The office is situated on King Street, Central Manchester, which was formally the centre of the banking industry in the North West. The aim is to better service the needs of F4B’s existing network of introducers and provide a base to build new relationships with intermediaries throughout the region in a Covid-19 secure manner.

F4B’s presence in the North West has grown in recent years and the packager has established close working relationships with a variety of service providers and private lenders across the region.

Donna Wells, director at F4B, commented: “The opening of our Manchester office represents an important strategic move for F4B as we look to help more advisers understand the potential benefits attached to specialist lending, turn away fewer client enquiries and generate more revenue without wasting their valuable time on cases which may never be accepted.

“The North West is creating a wealth of opportunities for property professionals. A growing number of advisers across the region are utilising the experience and expertise of packagers to tap into the rising demand for alternative forms of finance and we are now in a far stronger position to support them on this journey.”