FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

First 4 Bridging opens Manchester-based intermediary support centre

Rozi Jones
|
8th October 2020
Map North Manchester
"A growing number of advisers across the region are utilising the experience and expertise of packagers to tap into the rising demand for alternative forms of finance"

First 4 Bridging has expanded its operations with the opening of a Manchester-based intermediary support centre.

The office is situated on King Street, Central Manchester, which was formally the centre of the banking industry in the North West. The aim is to better service the needs of F4B’s existing network of introducers and provide a base to build new relationships with intermediaries throughout the region in a Covid-19 secure manner.

F4B’s presence in the North West has grown in recent years and the packager has established close working relationships with a variety of service providers and private lenders across the region.

Donna Wells, director at F4B, commented: “The opening of our Manchester office represents an important strategic move for F4B as we look to help more advisers understand the potential benefits attached to specialist lending, turn away fewer client enquiries and generate more revenue without wasting their valuable time on cases which may never be accepted.

“The North West is creating a wealth of opportunities for property professionals. A growing number of advisers across the region are utilising the experience and expertise of packagers to tap into the rising demand for alternative forms of finance and we are now in a far stronger position to support them on this journey.”

Related articles
More from Specialist Lending
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.