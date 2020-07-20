First 4 Bridging partners with Hope Capital

"Often bridging is somewhat of an unknown entity for many brokers who don’t deal with bridging day in, day out."

First 4 Bridging has strengthened its specialist lending panel with the addition of Hope Capital.

F4B’s intermediary partners and introducers will have access to the lender's product range, including the new Custom Collection which incorporates six products, features and options. Additionally, they will be able to take advantage of Hope Capital’s recent development which enables it to lend based on AVMs, drive-bys or desktop valuations.

Donna Wells, director at F4B commented: “We have always placed a strong emphasis on offering our intermediary partners and introducers access to an extensive lending panel. However, it’s more important than ever to ensure that we are aligned with lenders who have fully adjusted to what remains a transitional lending marketplace and who we can rely on to meet shifting client demands in a timely, supportive, flexible and responsible manner.

“As one of the leading bridging finance specialists, Hope Capital certainly ticks all these boxes and its ability to find a solution where others can’t will prove to be a highly positive addition to our lending panel moving forward.”

Gary Bailey, managing director of Hope Capital, added: “F4B are key players in the bridging finance market, and understand the need for an established, flexible and transparent bridging finance lender. Often bridging is somewhat of an unknown entity for many brokers who don’t deal with bridging day in, day out. F4B has an enviable wealth of experience and aim to guide their brokers through the bridging loan process to find the most suitable product for their client and their circumstances.

“We are delighted to partner with First 4 Bridging and join their elite panel of lenders where we aim to add choice, value and expertise in the bridging market. With the recently launched unique Custom Collection, this panel appointment emphasises that Hope Capital are an essential lender for any bridging finance packager’s panel.”