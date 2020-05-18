Foundation Home Loans launches broker support hub

"This is not just a Covid-19 related response; we have been working on developing this concept for some time as we are constantly evaluating ways in which to support our intermediary partners."

Foundation Home Loans has launched an online broker hub, providing advisers with additional resources to navigate the specialist mortgage market.

The Broker Hub will include regular business updates from the Foundation team and from across the specialist mortgages marketplace. It will also provide marketing tips, industry opinion, and a coffee break section which includes an online game and lockdown Q&As with industry personalities.

The Hub launches as Foundation resumes new lending activity following the return of its valuation partners to the market.

The lender is launching a new set of buy-to-let and residential products, available from today.

Jeff Knight, director of marketing at Foundation Home Loans, said: “In this unknown and challenging landscape, we feel it’s important for lenders to be as informative, transparent and connected as possible. And the launch of our ‘Broker Hub’ will certainly help us improve our levels of intermediary engagement moving forward.

“This is not just a Covid-19 related response; we have been working on developing this concept for some time as we are constantly evaluating ways in which to support our intermediary partners. Our aim is to help them better understand the many intricacies of the specialist lending world, successfully explore the opportunities as they arise, and there is also the opportunity to have a bit of fun along the way.”