Glenhawk appoints BDM for the Scotland, Midlands and the North

"Paul’s appointment is a central part of our growth strategy to increase our footprint and coverage across the UK."

Challenger lender Glenhawk has appointed Paul Gavin as a business development manager for the Midlands, North of England and Scotland.

Paul, who brings over 20 years of financial services experience, will be based in Manchester and will connect with intermediaries, professional introducers and direct clients across the regions.

Paul previously spent 11 years at the Bank of Ireland, where he was part of the team responsible for deleveraging a £5 billion loan book down to c. £500 million, prior to its transfer from Great Britain to Northern Ireland. He joins Glenhawk from HS Credit and has also held previous roles at Oblix capital and Amicus.

Since the start of the 2021, Glenhawk has grown its loan book outside of London by 82%.

Guy Harrington, CEO of Glenhawk, commented: “Having expanded our product suite in response to unprecedented levels of borrower demand, Paul’s appointment is a central part of our growth strategy to increase our footprint and coverage across the UK. His experience will enable us to roll out our new regulated and unregulated products in, where we see a clear opportunity to capture a larger share of the short-term lending market with Glenhawk’s tailored solutions.”

Jamie Pritchard, sales director at Glenhawk, added: “Having completed our first bridging loan in Scotland earlier this year on a high value residential property, we are now generating an increasingly large volume of enquiries from borrowers outside of our traditional core markets. Paul’s local market intelligence and understanding of a borrower’s property investment journey will be critical for us as we build the level of trust required to establish a market leading national business.”