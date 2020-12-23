Hope Capital joins Optimum Elite panel

"It is fantastic to join forces with Optimum Elite and provide new, innovative options for their team."

Hope Capital has joined the Optimum Elite lending panel.

The partnership will provide Optimum Elite and its advisers with access to Hope Capital's range of bridging loan products.

Gary Bailey, managing director of Hope Capital, said: “It is fantastic to join forces with Optimum Elite and provide new, innovative options for their team. They have many years’ experience within the industry and are recognised for providing quick turnarounds and the highest quality of service to their clients.

“We have experienced a significant demand in the last few months, which is why it is essential there are specialist lenders such as Hope Capital, who can provide solutions quickly.

“As an established specialist lender, we will always go the extra mile to understand individual projects and borrowers’ unique circumstances, to ensure we can provide a tailored solution for each case. We are looking forward to working closely with and supporting Optimum Elite, who have the same high values that we have at Hope Capital and foresee a very successful future ahead.”