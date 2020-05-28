Hope Capital launches 'Custom Collection' bridging range

"In the current market, we believe it is more important now than ever to provide tailored products which prioritise affordability and flexibility to meet the needs of the customer."

Hope Capital is launching a new Custom Collection range of bridging loans.

The collection is a set of six different products, features and options which can all be used by borrowers to create a unique, personalised loan.

All parts of the collection are specifically for loans secured on residential property and enable the most suitable loan to be created by picking the options and features that best suit their needs.

The six different features include:

Mini, Midi and Maxi: A central part of the Custom Collection is a range of Mini, Midi and Maxi loan sizes to choose from, each with a range of rates and LTVs. Hope Capital is now able to offer its smallest loan to date within its Mini loan range.

Discounted Rate Loan: Hope Capital is also offering borrowers the option of a discounted rate loan whereby the initial six months is at a reduced rate. This can be key in helping borrowers manage cashflow, particularly if a property is not income generating on day one.

Hope FleXi Loan: The Hope FleXi is a part serviced and part deducted loan. Borrowers can not only service the loan whilst having some of the interest retained, but also spread interest payments on the serviced part across the entire term of the loan. This means that the monthly interest payments are significantly reduced for the borrower, potentially by over 90%.

Hope Combi Loan: This brand-new product combines the Hope Flexi with the discounted rate loan and a payment holiday period. It is suitable for customers wanting to optimise the loan amount they receive on day one and service their loan but who need a payment holiday for a period during the loan term. In addition to the payment holiday, the borrower can have a discounted rate for the first six months.

Flexible Fees: One feature of the collection is the option for a zero per cent lender arrangement fee and no upfront solicitors’ costs. These options help affordability by reducing the initial outlay on the loan.

Valuation Options: Hope Capital are now accepting a range of valuation types. Having previously required a full valuation, in many circumstances they are now able to lend based on AVMs, drive-bys or desktop valuations. Some of these are without any associated fees.

The whole Custom Collection can be utilised in multiple combinations across standard loans, serviced loans and part-and-part loans, to create a truly customised product.

Gary Bailey, managing director of Hope Capital, said: “We’re excited to have created the Custom Collection for our brokers and borrowers. In the current market, we believe it is more important now than ever to provide tailored products which prioritise affordability and flexibility to meet the needs of the customer.

“As always with Hope Capital we aim to offer the utmost flexibility and speed whilst being transparent throughout the process.”