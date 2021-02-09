Jamie Pritchard joins Glenhawk as director of sales

"He has an enviable track record overseeing sales teams that have some of the strongest introducer relationships in the market which has translated into year on year growth."

Challenger lender Glenhawk has appointed Jamie Pritchard to the newly created role of director of sales.

Jamie joins Glenhawk from Precise Mortgages, where he spent nearly seven years, the last five as head of sales.

In his new role, Jamie will be responsible for establishing Glenhawk’s regional and national offering, leading a team of six BDMs initially focused on its existing regulated and unregulated bridging products.

Glenhawk now looks to further establish its footprint across England, Wales and Scotland and launch several new products in 2021.

Guy Harrington, CEO of Glenhawk, commented: “Over the past decade Jamie has established himself as one of the best in the business. He has an enviable track record overseeing sales teams that have some of the strongest introducer relationships in the market which has translated into year on year growth. As we look to replicate our success in London and the South East in other parts of the UK, his experience will be invaluable.”

Jamie Pritchard added: “Having watched from afar as Glenhawk has set a new benchmark in the UK bridging sector by marrying institutional support and practices with an approach to lending focused on fairness and transparency, I’m extremely excited to be tasked with supporting its regional and national expansion focus and working with the extremely talented team of BDMs.”