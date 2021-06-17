FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

MAB adds Loans Warehouse to new specialist broker panel

Rozi Jones
|
17th June 2021
Loans Warehouse new
"We’re delighted to launch our specialist broker panel, which consists of Brightstar, Brilliant Solutions, Freedom Group, Loans Warehouse and Your Expert Group."

Loans Warehouse has been added to Mortgage Advice Bureau’s new specialist broker panel.

The addition of Loans Warehouse will see MAB advisers benefit from enhanced access to the broker’s service for second charge mortgages, bridging and development finance.

Peter Brodnicki, CEO of Mortgage Advice Bureau, said: “We’re delighted to launch our specialist broker panel, which consists of Brightstar, Brilliant Solutions, Freedom Group, Loans Warehouse and Your Expert Group. This move is all about giving our advisers more choice within the specialist first and second charge mortgage market. The organisations within the panel have been carefully selected based on the quality of offering and exceptionally high service standards our brokers should expect.”

Matt Tristram, director and co-founder of Loans Warehouse, commented: “We’re delighted with the opportunity we’ve been given by MAB and can’t wait to get out there and meet the members and provide the service we pride ourselves on.

"Loans Warehouse has been busy strengthening its ties with mortgage intermediaries and lenders of late having recently announced partnerships with MCI Mortgage Club and Black & White Bridging.”

Related articles
More from Specialist Lending
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.