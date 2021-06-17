MAB adds Loans Warehouse to new specialist broker panel

"We’re delighted to launch our specialist broker panel, which consists of Brightstar, Brilliant Solutions, Freedom Group, Loans Warehouse and Your Expert Group."

Loans Warehouse has been added to Mortgage Advice Bureau’s new specialist broker panel.

The addition of Loans Warehouse will see MAB advisers benefit from enhanced access to the broker’s service for second charge mortgages, bridging and development finance.

Peter Brodnicki, CEO of Mortgage Advice Bureau, said: “We’re delighted to launch our specialist broker panel, which consists of Brightstar, Brilliant Solutions, Freedom Group, Loans Warehouse and Your Expert Group. This move is all about giving our advisers more choice within the specialist first and second charge mortgage market. The organisations within the panel have been carefully selected based on the quality of offering and exceptionally high service standards our brokers should expect.”

Matt Tristram, director and co-founder of Loans Warehouse, commented: “We’re delighted with the opportunity we’ve been given by MAB and can’t wait to get out there and meet the members and provide the service we pride ourselves on.

"Loans Warehouse has been busy strengthening its ties with mortgage intermediaries and lenders of late having recently announced partnerships with MCI Mortgage Club and Black & White Bridging.”