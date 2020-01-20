Maria Harris joins Brightstar

"Maria played a formative role in the development and launch of the pioneering digital mortgages proposition at Atom Bank"

Brightstar Financial has appointed Maria Harris to the newly created role of technology consultant.

Maria left Atom Bank last summer after five years with the firm, and has since become a consultant at Twenty7Tec and a non-executive director of United Trust Bank.

At Brightstar, Maria will provide advice and support to the senior management team on the ongoing development and enhancement of its technology platforms, as well as helping Brightstar to identify new opportunities where it can develop solutions for its partners and introducers.

Rob Jupp, Group CEO at The Brightstar Group, said: “At Brightstar, we’re committed to continually enhancing the value and service we deliver to our partners and introducers. Technology plays a big role in this proposition and there are few people better equipped to take our technology to the next level. Maria played a formative role in the development and launch of the pioneering digital mortgages proposition at Atom Bank and has great knowledge and experience in our market. I’m really looking forward to working with her on helping to make the great technology we have at Brightstar, even better.”

Maria Harris added: “One of the great things about my role as a consultant is that I get to explore ground-breaking technology while working with some of the leading brands and best people in the industry, and Brightstar is no exception. It’s a business that is built on a commitment to being the best and I am looking forward to playing a role in helping the team to set new technology standards in the world of specialist distribution.”