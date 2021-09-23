FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Masthaven lowers minimum bridging loan size

Rozi Jones
|
23rd September 2021
Richard Deacon - Masthaven
"Today’s changes are designed to cater for this growing demand and allow more customers to access bridging finance solutions easily and at rates close to those we offer on our traditional residential mortgages."

Masthaven Bank has reduced the minimum loan amount on its bridging, specialist bridging and refurbishment products from £300,000 to £200,000.

This means rates for bridging loans at £200,000 will now start at 0.43%, a decrease of 0.15% and the Bank’s lowest ever bridging rate.

The specialist lender will also be introducing dual legal representation for its bridging products, making the legal process smoother and cheaper for borrowers and allowing customers to access bridging finance more efficiently.

Richard Deacon, sales director at Masthaven, said: “Bridging finance has grown in popularity over the last year as borrowers and brokers alike have looked for short-term finance solutions to help them navigate a busy market which has been operating at unprecedented levels since summer last year. The challenges over the last 18 months, as well as the stamp duty holiday, have all made the traditional homebuying process more difficult and have highlighted the value of bridging finance.

“Today’s changes are designed to cater for this growing demand and allow more customers to access bridging finance solutions easily and at rates close to those we offer on our traditional residential mortgages. Bridging finance is no longer an option of last resort and we’re confident that the product updates we have made today will provide a greater number of customers with the finance that’s right for them.”

Related articles
More from Specialist Lending
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.