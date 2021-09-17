Mint Property Finance announces four new hires

"Joseph, Rachel, Samuel and Bethany, bring to the business not only proven and extensive sector expertise, but a genuine passion and commitment to the industry."

Mint Property Finance has expanded its team with four new hires.

Joseph Haworth joins the firm as finance director. Formerly a managing director within private equity group Latium, and director and trustee of Motherwell Cheshire – a charitable incorporated organisation committed to promoting positive mental health and wellbeing in women, he brings over 20 years’ business and finance expertise to the senior team.

Also contributing over two decades of knowledge to the business is new portfolio manager Rachel McIver. Based in Yorkshire, Rachel joins Mint from Lloyds Banking Group, where she built extensive knowledge of retail and commercial banking.

The company also welcomes Samuel Williams and Bethany Clawson, both of whom join Mint’s underwriting support team.

Founder and managing director of Mint Property Finance, Andrew Lazare, said: “Investing in the right team is a key part of our growth strategy. As we continue to expand our breadth of market-beating products and our geographic reach both in Scotland and the South, it’s important that we also expand the breadth of our team.

“Joseph, Rachel, Samuel and Bethany, bring to the business not only proven and extensive sector expertise, but a genuine passion and commitment to the industry. They’re incredibly talented and a great fit with our team, we’re delighted to welcome them to the Mint Property Finance family.”