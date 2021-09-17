FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Mint Property Finance announces four new hires

Rozi Jones
|
17th September 2021
Andrew Lazare Mint
"Joseph, Rachel, Samuel and Bethany, bring to the business not only proven and extensive sector expertise, but a genuine passion and commitment to the industry."

Mint Property Finance has expanded its team with four new hires.

Joseph Haworth joins the firm as finance director. Formerly a managing director within private equity group Latium, and director and trustee of Motherwell Cheshire – a charitable incorporated organisation committed to promoting positive mental health and wellbeing in women, he brings over 20 years’ business and finance expertise to the senior team.

Also contributing over two decades of knowledge to the business is new portfolio manager Rachel McIver. Based in Yorkshire, Rachel joins Mint from Lloyds Banking Group, where she built extensive knowledge of retail and commercial banking.

The company also welcomes Samuel Williams and Bethany Clawson, both of whom join Mint’s underwriting support team.

Founder and managing director of Mint Property Finance, Andrew Lazare, said: “Investing in the right team is a key part of our growth strategy. As we continue to expand our breadth of market-beating products and our geographic reach both in Scotland and the South, it’s important that we also expand the breadth of our team.

“Joseph, Rachel, Samuel and Bethany, bring to the business not only proven and extensive sector expertise, but a genuine passion and commitment to the industry. They’re incredibly talented and a great fit with our team, we’re delighted to welcome them to the Mint Property Finance family.”

Related articles
More from Specialist Lending
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.