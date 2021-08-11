Mint Property Finance expands business development team

"Paula is a fantastic addition to our growing team, particularly as we continue to further develop our presence across the South."

Mint Property Finance has appointed Paula Storey as a business development manager as it prepares to launch the latest in its series of ‘Power Products’.

Pauls brings more than 20 years’ experience in banking, insurance and relationship management to the team and will be responsible for driving growth in the South of England.

Founder and managing director of Mint Property Finance, Andrew Lazare, said: “Paula is a fantastic addition to our growing team, particularly as we continue to further develop our presence across the South.

“We like to think that we bring a human-touch to specialist lending at Mint Property Finance and recruiting the right people is incredibly important to our success. As a strong and proven business development manager, Paula excels at building and maintaining relationships with introducers and borrowers. She’s already proving to be a real asset as we continue to drive forward with our ambitious growth strategy. We’re thrilled to have her on board.”

Paula said: “I’m really pleased to join the Mint family, the business’s professional, people-focussed, and team spirited culture is like no other that I have experienced. Everyone plays their part and it’s incredible.

“As the business continues to set new performance records and roll-out its new market-beating Power Products there couldn’t be a more exciting time for me to join the team. I’m looking forward to being a part of Mint Property Finance’s continued growth and success, and to contributing to further elevating the business’s position as a leading specialist finance lender.”