FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Mint Property Finance expands business development team

Rozi Jones
|
11th August 2021
uk map london england
"Paula is a fantastic addition to our growing team, particularly as we continue to further develop our presence across the South."

Mint Property Finance has appointed Paula Storey as a business development manager as it prepares to launch the latest in its series of ‘Power Products’.

Pauls brings more than 20 years’ experience in banking, insurance and relationship management to the team and will be responsible for driving growth in the South of England.

Founder and managing director of Mint Property Finance, Andrew Lazare, said: “Paula is a fantastic addition to our growing team, particularly as we continue to further develop our presence across the South.

“We like to think that we bring a human-touch to specialist lending at Mint Property Finance and recruiting the right people is incredibly important to our success. As a strong and proven business development manager, Paula excels at building and maintaining relationships with introducers and borrowers. She’s already proving to be a real asset as we continue to drive forward with our ambitious growth strategy. We’re thrilled to have her on board.”

Paula said: “I’m really pleased to join the Mint family, the business’s professional, people-focussed, and team spirited culture is like no other that I have experienced. Everyone plays their part and it’s incredible.

“As the business continues to set new performance records and roll-out its new market-beating Power Products there couldn’t be a more exciting time for me to join the team. I’m looking forward to being a part of Mint Property Finance’s continued growth and success, and to contributing to further elevating the business’s position as a leading specialist finance lender.”

Related articles
More from Specialist Lending
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.