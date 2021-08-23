Mint Property Finance Expands into Scotland

"Increasing our bridging offering to brokers and borrowers in Scotland is the next logical step in the evolution of the business."

Mint Property Finance has launched in Scotland with a new product - the Scottish Standard Bridging Loan.

The product is available on loans ranging from £75,000 to £1,000,000 with higher loans considered in city centre locations, no minimum term, cosmetic works permitted, foreign nationals accepted and rates from 0.40% pm.

The business hopes to roll out its suite of products to Scotland in due course.

Andrew Lazare, founder and managing director of Mint Property Finance, commented: “Increasing our bridging offering to brokers and borrowers in Scotland is the next logical step in the evolution of the business. We’re delighted to enter the market with such a competitive product.

“We have set out our ambitious growth plans and we see the Scottish market as an area where we can grow our business and continue to provide our best-in-class service and pricing to a wider audience.

“2021 has been an exceptional year for us, one that has seen our lending records broken month on month. We believe that we can increase our loan completions volumes significantly by this move and look forward to announcing relationships with key Scottish partners in due course.”