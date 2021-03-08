MT Finance completes management buy-out

"This buyout is the start of a new and exciting chapter in the story of our company and will allow the management team to now push forward with our goal"

MT Finance has announced the completion of a management buy-out (MBO) which consolidates 100% of the ownership of the company back into the hands of joint founders, Joshua Elash and Tomer Aboody.

The MT Finance Group raised £8m of funding from Triple Point Investment Management to complete the purchase. Pursuant to the terms of an option contract signed in November, the transaction had to be completed before the Chancellor’s budget on 3rd March 2021. Advised by Nick Parkhouse’s team at EY and represented by the team at Ashurst, the complex MBO was structured and completed within eight weeks.

Established in 2008 by Joshua Elash and Tomer Aboody, MT Finance has successfully completed in excess of £1 billion of lending.

Joshua Elash said: “This buyout is the start of a new and exciting chapter in the story of our company and will allow the management team to now push forward with our goal and vision of making the MT Finance Group the leading property finance provider in the UK. We wish to express our gratitude to the teams at Triple Point, EY and Ashurst for their tireless assistance, day and night, in getting this done under the tightest of time constraints.”

Reece Digance at Triple Point Investment added: “We are excited to partner with MT Finance to support the buy-out. It was clear to us from the outset that MT Finance’s customer proposition is first class, supported by technology, customer service, and speed of execution. We look forward to supporting the business’ ambitions in the near future.”

Nick Parkhouse of EY commented: “We have worked closely with Joshua and Tomer for a number of years and we are delighted to have advised MT Finance on the buy-out. This transaction was completed entirely remotely and demonstrates the continued strength and attractiveness of the underlying MT Finance platform. We share the company’s excitement about the future and this transaction will enable the team to act on the sizeable opportunities that are available to them.”