MT Finance introduces £250 credit for green properties

"We also want to encourage others in the industry to talk to us about what they are doing to care for the environment to see whether we can help."

MT Finance has launched a £250 credit scheme for borrowers who achieve an EPC rating of A or B on their property. The offer is available across its entire product range and can be accessed by existing borrowers as well as new customers.

The incentive is designed to encourage borrowers to purchase more energy-efficient properties or undertake tasks such as improving insulation or upgrading windows and heat sources. This has the added benefit of reducing running costs, making properties more affordable for tenants and owner-occupiers.

James Anderson, operations director at MT Finance, said: "MT Finance has always been a leader in terms of products, pricing, and service but we want to do more. We want to lead the industry by becoming a force for change when it comes to improving the built environment.

"This initiative is very much the tip of the iceberg for us, with many more exciting plans to come. We also want to encourage others in the industry to talk to us about what they are doing to care for the environment to see whether we can help.

"But for now, at least we can start giving back on the projects that many of our borrowers are undertaking to create greener, more energy-efficient homes and commercial spaces."

Rob Jupp, group CEO of The Brightstar Group and Sirius Property Finance, added: "As a company, Brightstar has long supported positive environmental and social change. We’ve been talking about what the industry can do to reduce our impact on the environment, fight climate change, and improve the lives of those around us for many years now. It’s great to see MT Finance as one of the first lenders in the specialist market stepping up and joining us in spearheading new initiatives and we believe this will be a huge success. Well done Team MT Finance!"