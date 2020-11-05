FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

New bridging lender enters market

Rozi Jones
|
5th November 2020
"Although the lockdown is airing additional challenges we are confident we can get deals over the line in this ambitious timescale."

New lender Velocity Bridging has launched amid the pandemic, offering a three day turnaround for bridging loan applications.

Velocity Bridging will use its private funding line to ensure a three working day completion and will be working specifically with clients who must complete in that timeframe.

The firm has been launched by Merseyside-based bridging loans provider, Gemini Finance. Its team is made up of by Gemini Finance managers Iain Johnson, Chris Parkinson and Matthew Gammond.

Sales and underwriting manager, Iain Johnson, said: “Although the lockdown is airing additional challenges we are confident we can get deals over the line in this ambitious timescale. Bridging finance has always been a fast solution but in recent years completions have started to take months rather than weeks.

"We want to bring the element of real speed back to the market and the infrastructure we have put in place will allows us to take a case from enquiry to completion faster than just about any of our competitors.”

