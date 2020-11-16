FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

New packager launches to the specialist market

Rozi Jones
16th November 2020
"The biggest concern for brokers when using a packager is communication and an equitable fee charging structure."

Blueberry Mortgages has announced that it is now offering packaging services to the specialist market.

The whole-of-market broker is focusing on the bridging and second charge sector and sports a 24-strong lending panel including Precise, MT Finance, Paragon, and Shawbrook Bank.

Brokers will be provided with an income calculator so they can work out their commission prior to making referrals and fees for second charge mortgages can be added or paid before completion.

Blueberry also offers equity release, general insurance, live cover, income protection, and wealth management services.

Alex Hamilton, consultant at Blueberry, said: “The biggest concern for brokers when using a packager is communication and an equitable fee charging structure.

“I want brokers to feel confident that when they refer their clients to Blueberry, they will get a fantastic service as well as a customer centric fee structure. Blueberry will always fully review a client’s circumstances to ensure they get the best possible advice.”

