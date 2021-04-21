Nick Jones leaves Roma Finance

"Whilst we are sad to see him leave, the legacy he has left us with will enable us to continue to strive forward and continue to scale."

Roma Finance has announced that Nick Jones will step down as commercial director after less than a year in the role.

Nick was brought into Roma to head up the specialist lender's new business and marketing strategy, delivering a 60% year-on-year uplift in new business.

He also opened distribution, designed and implemented new internal structures, and delivered the lender's rebrand, giving the business the platform it can leverage over the next three years.

Scott Marshall, managing director at Roma, commented: “Nick has had great success with us in a short-period. Upon joining us Nick had three objectives, to rebrand us to a modern and dynamic business, enhance distribution and ensure we were structured to achieve our ambitious plans. Nick achieved all of this inside of 12 months and whilst we are sad to see him leave, the legacy he has left us with will enable us to continue to strive forward and continue to scale.”

Nick Jones added: “I just want to say thank you to Roma Finance for a superb opportunity where I got to lead the recent rebrand, re-position Roma as a leading short and medium term lender, whilst designing and embedding a structure that enables their ambitious growth. I wish the team all the absolute best for the future, it’s going to be exciting and I look forward to watching the journey develop.”