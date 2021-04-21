Norton Broker Services launches bridging department

"This is a natural progression for us as volumes of bridging enquiries continue to rise"

Norton Broker Services are now offering bridging finance solutions to the intermediary market.

Senior sales and development manager, Sonny Gosai, will continue working with the Norton Home Loans brand and will also head up the new bridging department.

Sonny said: “It is obvious that bridging has a large place within the specialist market and we felt it was time we came to the forefront with our ability to allow intermediaries to have Norton as an outlet for their enquiries. This will sit fantastically alongside other areas of the group to complement each department with another product accessible not only by the intermediary but also our internal mortgages and second charge departments.

“These are exciting times for us with the ability to add another string to our bow, with more exciting developments on the horizon it puts Norton in good stead for the future. Look out for more developments in the coming weeks!"

Paul Stringer, diirector at the Norton Group, added: “This is a natural progression for us as volumes of bridging enquiries continue to rise, this adds to the range of options available within the group and fits perfectly with our overall growth strategy."