OMS completes API integration with West One

"We are excited to support the API integration with OMS which will offer significant benefits to both our broker partners and customers creating a more streamlined application process."

Broker processing platform, One Mortgage System, has completed a full API integration with West One for its second charge business.

The integration will see OMS users benefit from direct access to West One’s second charge product range - including both residential and buy-to-let mortgages - to carry out a full decision in principle, without the need to rekey any data. This will incorporate a full two-way API to help support and speed up the advice process, sourcing and delivery.

Neal Jannels, managing director of OMS, commented: “With a growing number of homeowners seeking to unlock equity from their property without disturbing their first charge mortgage arrangements, we are experiencing a huge amount of activity and interest being generated within the second charge marketplace.

“This is leading to more conversations with tech-savvy lenders such as West One who are looking to integrate their second charge propositions with the OMS platform. And we look forward to working closely with Marie and the team to help our users to service this growing demand in an even more effective and efficient manner.”

Marie Grundy, managing director at West One Loans, added: “We are excited to support the API integration with OMS which will offer significant benefits to both our broker partners and customers creating a more streamlined application process. As part of our ongoing commitment to investing in our proprietary technology we are always looking at ways to provide bespoke process efficiencies to support our customers.”