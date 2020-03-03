Pitch 4 Finance hits 100 lender mark

Pitch 4 Finance has now registered 100 lenders that are able to pitch for commercial property loan cases processed through the platform.

Currently being trialled as the technology engine behind Yellow Stone Finance’s Deal Sourcing service, Pitch 4 Finance provides brokers looking to source commercial property finance with the opportunity to submit their loan request to multiple lenders. The platform scans the market to match their circumstances with lender criteria and multiple lenders are then able to pitch for the business, enabling brokers to offer the best possible solutions to their clients.

The platform began processing live cases as part of Yellow Stone Finance’s Deal Sourcing service in January and has already delivered a number of positive solutions for brokers and their clients. This increase in the number of lenders registered with Pitch 4 Finance, will increase the number of available options and lead to even more competition for brokers’ cases.

Miranda Khadr, Founder of Pitch 4 Finance, says:

“We decided to trial Pitch 4 Finance as the technology engine behind Yellow Stone Finance’s Deal Sourcing service because we wanted to make sure that that the user experience and output of the platform met our high expectations. The trial has been incredibly successful and, if anything, our expectations have been exceeded. One lender contacted us to say word on the grapevine was that we had ‘the best platform going’ and that they needed to be on it!

“Reaching 100 registered lenders is an important milestone in being able to make the platform directly available to brokers and we have already seen a huge amount of demand from brokers who want to use it in their businesses.

“The good news is that, with such a successful trial, and just a few more enhancements to ensure it is absolutely right, we think we will be ready to roll Pitch 4 Finance out to the market in just a few months.”