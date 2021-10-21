Precise enhances bridging range with LTVs up to 75%

Precise Mortgages has enhanced its bridging range, featuring regulated and non-regulated products up to 75% LTV and no maximum loan size. In addition, AVMs are now available up to 60% LTV and with no fee.

The new range also allows landlords to make internal reconfigurations, including property conversions to a small HMO up to six bedrooms, and garages and lofts to living spaces.

Brokers can choose to submit direct or via a premier panel, with the option of joint or separate legal representation in England and Wales to help keep costs under control.

Adrian Moloney, sales director at OSB Group, said: “Precise Mortgages is seen as bridging market leaders as we’re a trusted lender that has a proven track record in bridging and can manage service and processing effectively. We always ensure that we have the resources in place and we build in over-capacity in order to service applications.

“Our broker partners know that if we say we’re going to meet a deadline, then we will pull out all the stops to do so. Our dedicated bridging team work closely with our in-house real estate team and are supported by our specialist finance account managers, so altogether we have a really strong set of skills and expertise available.”

Rob Jupp, group CEO at Brightstar Financial commented: “We’ve worked with Precise Mortgages for a number of years and always found their clear and straight forward approach refreshing and the expertise of their bridging team, led by Richard Lawton, breeds absolute confidence.

“Our clients’ lives, and therefore their needs, are always evolving and Precise Mortgages has led the market in development to ensure their products, criteria and services recognise and reflect that. They are clearly leading the way with this new bridging range and we’re looking forward to working with the team to create even more positive outcomes for our clients.”