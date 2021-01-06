Precise group announces sales team restructure

"We’ve captured the experience and knowledge of our best people and utilised their skills to further strengthen our aspiration of becoming a bigger, better and stronger specialist lender"

Precise Mortgages, Kent Reliance for Intermediaries and InterBay Commercial have announced a restructure of their sales teams.

Simon Cockerill has been appointed as head of intermediary sales development across all lending brands. Simon will develop and lead a new and enhanced telephony and web based service to assist field based BDMs and better support broker partners.

Emily Machin takes on a new role as head of specialist finance, leading the sales teams covering bridging, second charge and commercial lending for Precise Mortgages and InterBay Commercial.

Liza Campion has undertaken the position of head of corporate accounts for all lending brands and is responsible for all senior relationships with mortgage club and mortgage network partners.

James Forth and Alan Kimber will take up wider national sales manager roles, with James managing the BDM team for Precise Mortgages and Alan managing the BDM team for Kent Reliance for Intermediaries.

As part of the changes, field-based BDMs, a newly created intermediary sales development department and the specialist finance team will report into Adrian Moloney, group sales director. The corporate account team, which manages the relationship with mortgage clubs and mortgage networks, will report into Roger Morris, group distribution director.

Alan Cleary, group managing director of mortgages, said: “Precise Mortgages, Kent Reliance for Intermediaries and InterBay Commercial all play a very important part in the specialist mortgage market and I would like to congratulate Simon, Emily, Liza, James and Alan on their new roles. Through these internal appointments, we’ve captured the experience and knowledge of our best people and utilised their skills to further strengthen our aspiration of becoming a bigger, better and stronger specialist lender.

“With regards to the people that have exited the business, I wish them all the best for the future.

"Intermediaries have always been fundamental to the success of the group and pivotal in providing borrowers with sound advice, especially during such a challenging time in the mortgage market. These changes reinforce our continued commitment to the intermediary market and our corporate accounts and will help us continue to deliver the 5* levels of service and support that we’ve been recognised for.”