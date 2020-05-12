Roma Finance partners with Complete FS

"It is a natural progression for Complete FS as we are seeing positive growth in our bridging business"

Complete FS has added Roma Finance to its packager panel.

Roma Finance offers a variety of lending solutions in the specialist bridging, development and buy-to-let markets and has just launched AVM and desktop valuation products.

Scott Marshall, managing director at Roma Finance, said: “It’s a great move for us to join the panel at Complete FS. Service and innovative technology are at the heart of our business and we look forward to working with Complete FS, whose values are very much aligned with our own, to make our specialist finance solutions available to their customers.”

Phil Jay, director at Complete FS, added: “We are delighted to be working with Roma Finance as a leading and forward-thinking lender. Their unique proposition is supported by their excellent service and systems and I am looking forward to seeing how this relationship grows.

“It is a natural progression for Complete FS as we are seeing positive growth in our bridging business and investors still want to borrow and progress.”