FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Second charge lending volumes fall to record low in May: FLA

The value of new business totalled £21m in May, down by 81% compared to June 2019.

Rozi Jones
|
3rd July 2020
down fall decline arrow
"The severity of the lockdown restrictions on the second charge mortgage market is reflected in the record low level of new business volumes in May. "

Ongoing Covid-19 lockdown restrictions caused second charge new business volumes to fall by 80% in May, according to new figures from the Finance and Leasing Association.

The value of new business totalled £21m in May, down by 81% compared to June 2019. Lending in March, April and May is down by 54% to £145m compared to the same three months in 2019.

By volume, the number of new agreements saw an annual fall of 80% to 486 in May. Numbers also fell by 54% on a quarterly basis compared to the previous year.

Fiona Hoyle, head of consumer and mortgage finance at the FLA, said: “The severity of the lockdown restrictions on the second charge mortgage market is reflected in the record low level of new business volumes in May. The market, however, remains in a strong position to meet new demand and forbearance requests during the months ahead.

“Lenders are continuing to do all they can to support customers during this challenging period and customers experiencing payment difficulties should contact their lender as soon as possible.”

Related articles
More from Specialist Lending
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.