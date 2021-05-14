Sesame Bankhall Group launches new specialist lending panel

"The appetite for specialist lending continues to grow as people’s circumstances become ever more complex."

Sesame Bankhall Group has launched a new specialist lending panel of six leading master brokers for PMS Mortgage Club and Sesame Network members.

The panel provides advisers with access to a range of first and second charge mortgages, alongside commercial and bridging finance.

The master broker partners provide comprehensive support, ranging from customer referrals through to help with packaging complex applications.

The master brokers on the new specialist lending panel are: 3mc, Brightstar, Crystal Specialist Finance, Impact Specialist Finance, Positive Lending, and Watts Commercial.

In addition to the new specialist lending panel, PMS and Sesame members also have access to two existing referral services for equity release business from Age Partnership and Key Partnerships, along with a self-build support packaging option from Buildloan.

Stephanie Charman, head of strategic relationships at Sesame Bankhall Group, said: “The appetite for specialist lending continues to grow as people’s circumstances become ever more complex. This trend has steadily increased over the last year due to the impact of Covid-19, which makes the launch of our new panel of leading master brokers very timely. We’ve undertaken a comprehensive review of the market and partnered with master brokers who will help PMS and Sesame members to cater for each client’s individual needs, no matter how complex or unusual.”