FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Sirius strengthens development finance division

Rozi Jones
|
5th May 2021
Devraj Ray Sirius
"Development finance is a sector that requires an artistic approach to delivering clients their objectives, through a combination of expertise, creativity and relationships."

Sirius Property Finance has strengthened its development division with the appointment of Devraj Ray as a senior associate.

Devraj has six years’ experience working for high-profile advice firms including Perception Finance, Enness Global Mortgages and, most recently, Largemortgageloans.com.

At Sirius, his focus will be on arranging funding for developers – from first-timers through to experienced investors with large, complex schemes.

Devraj Ray said: “I have been fortunate to have gained experience right across the market in my previous roles, including residential lending, buy-to-let, bridging and development. However, it’s development finance where I’ve really established an expertise and an appetite to help clients to fund and exit their schemes. Sirius is the recognised leader in this area and I’m looking forward to gaining further knowledge, growing my capabilities and helping even more clients within the sector.”

Nicholas Christofi, co-founder at Sirius Property Finance, added: “Our development division is core to what we do at Sirius as development finance is a sector that requires an artistic approach to delivering clients their objectives, through a combination of expertise, creativity and relationships. Devraj has all of these attributes, as well as a willingness to leave no stone unturned to find the optimum finance package for his clients, and he will be a great asset to the team. We are seeing increasingly complex cases and development exit requirements and continue to invest in strengthening our team to meet the changing requirements of the market and our clients.”

Related articles
More from Specialist Lending
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.