Sirius strengthens development finance division

"Development finance is a sector that requires an artistic approach to delivering clients their objectives, through a combination of expertise, creativity and relationships."

Sirius Property Finance has strengthened its development division with the appointment of Devraj Ray as a senior associate.

Devraj has six years’ experience working for high-profile advice firms including Perception Finance, Enness Global Mortgages and, most recently, Largemortgageloans.com.

At Sirius, his focus will be on arranging funding for developers – from first-timers through to experienced investors with large, complex schemes.

Devraj Ray said: “I have been fortunate to have gained experience right across the market in my previous roles, including residential lending, buy-to-let, bridging and development. However, it’s development finance where I’ve really established an expertise and an appetite to help clients to fund and exit their schemes. Sirius is the recognised leader in this area and I’m looking forward to gaining further knowledge, growing my capabilities and helping even more clients within the sector.”

Nicholas Christofi, co-founder at Sirius Property Finance, added: “Our development division is core to what we do at Sirius as development finance is a sector that requires an artistic approach to delivering clients their objectives, through a combination of expertise, creativity and relationships. Devraj has all of these attributes, as well as a willingness to leave no stone unturned to find the optimum finance package for his clients, and he will be a great asset to the team. We are seeing increasingly complex cases and development exit requirements and continue to invest in strengthening our team to meet the changing requirements of the market and our clients.”