FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE

Specialist Finance Centre launches SFC Scotland

Second charge and specialist finance packager, Specialist Finance Centre, has launched its proposition into Scotland.

Rozi Jones
|
17th November 2021
Daniel Yeo Specialist Finance Centre
"The infrastructure we have in place at SFC offers us the ability to service the growth of SFC Solo - our self-employed adviser arm - and SFC Scotland will be afforded the same support."

SFC Scotland will be based in Glasgow and is headed up by Allan Smith. Allan has extensive experience in the development and bridging finance sectors having previously worked as a broker and a lender. He joins from Money Sense where he was head of specialist finance.

SFC Scotland’s core product offering is development and bridging finance due to Smith’s contacts and experience in these areas. It will also be able to offer all Specialist Finance Centre products from first and second charges, commercial and buy-to-let, invoice and asset finance.

Daniel Yeo, founder and managing director at Specialist Finance Centre, commented: “Ultimately, the infrastructure we have in place at SFC offers us the ability to service the growth of SFC Solo - our self-employed adviser arm - and SFC Scotland will be afforded the same support.

“We’re extremely pleased that Allan has joined SFC to spearhead our entrance into the Scottish market and his experience and connections will prove key differentiators for our proposition. We have spent time getting to know each other and it’s clear that we share the same values. Crucial to SFC Scotland’s success is that these values filter through into the team as it grows, and I have every confidence Allan will succeed.”

Allan Smith, director at SFC Scotland, added: “It’s a privilege to be offered the opportunity to work with Dan and his team to launch SFC Scotland. It’s clear that SFC has fast become a highly respected business and recognised brand in the specialist market and it’s an exciting time to be joining the company.

“They have a great reputation and the ethos of the company was really appealing to me as it ties in with my own approach to clients and introducers alike. I’m very much looking forward to developing SFC Scotland into a real ‘one stop shop’ for clients and advisers alike.”

More from Specialist Lending
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.