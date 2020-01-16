FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

TMA expands second charge offering with Greenfield Mortgages

Greenfield typically provides a DIP within one hour of an initial application enquiry.

Rozi Jones
|
16th January 2020
"Our DA firms will now be better equipped to serve customers looking for short-term lending solutions"

TMA has enhanced its bridging proposition with the addition of short-term lender, Greenfield Mortgages, to its panel.

TMA members now have access to Greenfield’s range of products available to borrowers with either residential or commercial properties.

Greenfield typically provides a DIP within one hour of an initial application enquiry and considers each case on its own merits.

Lisa Martin, development director at TMA, said: “As customer lending becomes more varied, we are committed to ensuring that intermediaries have access to a varied selection of lenders and propositions. Welcoming Greenfield to our lender panel is testament to the fact that we are constantly striving to offer our members a proposition that evolves and adapts with the market. Our DA firms will now be better equipped to serve customers looking for short-term lending solutions – with the added benefit of fair and no-nonsense underwriting.”

Averil Wagoner, relationship manager at Greenfield Mortgages, added: “We’re pleased to be kicking-off the New Year by joining TMA’s specialist panel of lenders. We look forward to growing our relationship with TMA and supporting members in placing their regulated and unregulated bridging cases.”

