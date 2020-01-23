FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Together appoints London BDM

Ash Kendall will be responsible for managing and maintaining broker relationships in the capital.

23rd January 2020
"Ash will be a fantastic addition to the team in London as we continue to expand across the capital."

Together has appointed a business development manager for London.

Ash Kendall will be responsible for managing and maintaining broker relationships as the specialist lender looks to boost its presence in the capital.

Ash has spent the last two years with Fiduciam, where he dealt with the lender’s complex short-term loan cases up to £25m.

Sundeep Patel, head of intermediary relations for London, said: “Ash will be a fantastic addition to the team in London as we continue to expand across the capital. We have great ambitions to grow as a business and increase our successes, so this is a great time for him to join at this key period of expansion.”

Ash added: “I’ve been offered a great opportunity to join Sundeep and his team in London and I’m excited about this new venture. Together’s size and product offering is impressive and I can’t wait to get started.”

