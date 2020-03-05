Together expands intermediary relationship team

"It’s fantastic to have brought on board two such well-respected industry professionals to further enhance our proposition in the mortgage market."

Together has expanded its broker team with the appointment of Phil Quinn as head of national accounts and Sally Precious Ward as its new regional account manager for the Midlands and the South West.

Phil has ten years of experience in high street and specialist lending, with previous roles as a business development manager at Scottish Widows Bank and a mortgage manager for Halifax, before joining Pepper Money as a regional account manager.

At Together, Phil will operate across the group’s personal and commercial finance divisions with responsibility for building relationships with key members of networks and clubs.

Sally brings 24 years of financial experience to Together and will work alongside a network of relationship managers across the country.

She previously held roles as business development manager at Mortgage Express, part of Bradford & Bingley, before the building society was nationalised following the 2008 credit crunch. She later worked as a commercial relationship manager for UK Asset Resolution (UKAR) and in the same role for Computershare, whose loan book was acquired by UKAR.

Richard Tugwell, intermediary relationship director at Together, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Phil and Sally. It’s fantastic to have brought on board two such well-respected industry professionals to further enhance our proposition in the mortgage market.

“These two new appointments underline our deep commitment to intermediaries and our appetite to grow our presence even further.”

Phil commented: “I’ve always been very strong on relationship management, strategy and planning, particularly when it comes to sales and marketing, which will be at the core of my new job. I’m looking forward to using my skills to benefit an already-strong team as we increase the volume and share of business through networks and clubs.”

Sally added: “I will be working with some of our closest business partners to further strengthen our relationships. Joining Together is an exciting opportunity to work for a leading specialist lender to help it realise its growth ambitions.”