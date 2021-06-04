FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Together hikes LTVs and loan sizes in bridging range refresh

Rozi Jones
|
4th June 2021
Marc Goldberg Together
"Despite the challenges of the pandemic, the property market has performed well, meaning the bridging finance industry has remained strong."

Together has cut rates, increased LTVs and doubled maximum loan sizes in a refresh of its unregulated bridging products.

The specialist lender has repriced its short-term loans for residential investment to 0.55% at up to 50% LTV and at 0.65% at up to 60% LTV. Previously, rates for these products were 0.65% and 0.75%, respectively.

Unregulated bridging loans for commercial property have seen rates lowered to 0.85% at 60% LTV and to 0.90% at 70% LTV, while maximum LTVs have been increased from 65% to 70% for purchases and from 50% to 65% for refinancing.

Meanwhile, the lender has doubled maximum loan sizes across its unregulated bridging range to £1million.

Marc Goldberg, commercial CEO at Together, said: “Despite the challenges of the pandemic, the property market has performed well, meaning the bridging finance industry has remained strong. We expect this positivity to continue as restrictions have been fully lifted. That’s why we’re introducing these latest changes to provide more options for borrowers.

“As one of the UK’s leading bridging lenders, we’ve become renowned for providing fast finance with ease and flexibility, and we believe these latest changes will give us even more of an edge in what is a very competitive bridging market, providing even more positive outcomes for our customers and intermediaries’ clients.”

Related articles
More from Specialist Lending
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.