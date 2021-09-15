United Trust Bank expands bridging sales team

"We’re continuing to develop our sales team to ensure we can support brokers who are embracing bridging as a versatile part of their specialist property finance tool-kit."

United Trust Bank has expanded its bridging finance sales team with the promotion of Owen Bentley to head of sales and the appointment of Scott Apps as a BDM for London and the South East.

Owen Bentley joined UTB in 2019 as a BDM and was later promoted to key account manager.

Scott Apps is an experienced BDM who has worked in specialist property finance for over seven years, most recently with Castle Trust. He will be assisting brokers across London and the South East with all of UTB’s bridging portfolio, and is particularly knowledgeable in unregulated loans.

Gavin Diamond, director of bridging, United Trust Bank, commented: “We’re seeing exceptional demand for UTB’s flexible and competitive short-term funding from brokers up and down the country and we’re continuing to develop our sales team to ensure we can support brokers who are embracing bridging as a versatile part of their specialist property finance tool-kit.

"I’m delighted to welcome Scott Apps to the team and congratulate Owen on his promotion to this key role in the bridging division. We have exciting plans for the future and I know Owen and the BDM team will continue to build on our recent strong performance and provide support to even more brokers across England, Wales and Scotland.”