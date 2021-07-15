UTB appoints head of asset finance operations

"It’s vital that we implement systems and processes which enable us to continue delivering a great service and broker experience whilst completing increasing numbers of deals."

United Trust Bank has appointed Louise McIntosh to the newly created role of head of operations for its asset finance division.

Louise has worked in asset finance for over 15 years with funders including Aldermore Bank, ING and Amicus. Louise also played a key role in re-platforming Hampshire Trust Bank’s asset finance operations last year with a successful 12-week implementation.

Louise’s initial focus will be leading UTB’s investment in the development and implementation of a new asset finance platform to ensure high levels of broker and customer service, accelerate deal turnaround times and enable quick broker pay-outs.

Louise McIntosh said: “This is an exciting time at UTB with Nathan and the team developing their asset finance proposition and writing lots of new business. With an already strong customer focus and ambitious plans for the future, I am really looking forward to working with the team to develop a new platform supporting the Bank’s growth and enhancing the end-to-end customer experience.”

Nathan Mollett, head of asset finance, commented: “We have just delivered record breaking results for the first six months of 2021 in our asset finance business. Earlier this year we announced increased appetite for funding high value cars and our plans to write larger transactions and both these initiates have had an immediate impact. We have completed more new business lending in the first six months of 2021 than we did in the whole of our previous record year. Moving forward it’s vital that we implement systems and processes which enable us to continue delivering a great service and broker experience whilst completing increasing numbers of deals. Louise brings a huge amount of hands-on business transformation experience and will work alongside me in ensuring the asset finance division is fit to support our ambitious growth plans.”