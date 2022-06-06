Vida appoints key account manager for the North

Vida grows sales team with appointment of Darren Cunliffe

Darren will report directly to Andy Alvarez, National Sales Manager at Vida.

Darren has lengthy experience in business development, having recently spent almost 10 years as a business development manager at Nationwide Building Society.

Richard Tugwell, Director of Mortgage Distribution at Vida Homeloans:

“I am pleased to welcome Darren into our growing team of Key Account Managers. He brings a wealth of knowledge of the intermediary market and a raft of great contacts in the industry. I look forward to welcoming Darren to Vida and working with him to further enhance our relationships with brokers.”