FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE

Vida appoints key account manager for the North

Specialist lender Vida has announced the appointment of Darren Cunliffe as key account manager for the North.

Related topics:  Specialist Lending
Amy Loddington
6th June 2022
Map North Manchester

Vida grows sales team with appointment of Darren Cunliffe

Darren will report directly to Andy Alvarez, National Sales Manager at Vida.

Darren has lengthy experience in business development, having recently spent almost 10 years as a business development manager at Nationwide Building Society. 

Richard Tugwell, Director of Mortgage Distribution at Vida Homeloans:

“I am pleased to welcome Darren into our growing team of Key Account Managers. He brings a wealth of knowledge of the intermediary market and a raft of great contacts in the industry. I look forward to welcoming Darren to Vida and working with him to further enhance our relationships with brokers.”

More like this
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.