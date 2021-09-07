West One launches new bridging platform

"The launch of the new bridging system brings all of our products onto a common lending platform"

Enra Specialist Finance has launched a new underwriting and case management system for its West One bridging business.

The aim is to enhance the origination journey with improved data capture, automated document production and underwriting control.

The new system brings West One’s bridging loans onto the same platform as West One’s development finance, buy-to-let and second charge lending, to enhance the service across its product range.

Enra’s chief operating officer Steve Hogg, said: “We looked at the technology available in the market for bridging loans, development finance, buy-to-let, and second charge and concluded that whilst systems exist for some of these products there was nothing that offered the multi-product journey our customers demand, so we decided to build our own.

“The launch of the new bridging system brings all of our products onto a common lending platform, and we intend to continue development to introduce more features and functionality over the coming months.

“One of the key differentiators for West One has always been our ability to offer tailored lending solutions throughout the property investment and development lifecycle. Our ongoing investment in developing our own technology will make it even easier for our customers to access our products quickly, and to switch between our products with minimum friction.”