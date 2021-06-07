Whitehall Capital appoints BDM

"We are at an important juncture in Whitehall’s evolution, with numerous exciting initiatives coming on stream."

Bridging finance specialist, Whitehall Capital, has appointed Jason Fantini as a business development manager.

Most recently with The Loan Market as a new business manager, Fantini has held previous roles as a BDM and senior broker consultant, with a financial services career spanning more than 30 years.

Fantini, who is fully CeFa and CeMap qualified, started his career with Barclays and has been working in the specialist lending field for the last 16 years, with Signature Property Finance, BridgeCrowd, Masthaven and West One Loans amongst his former employers.

Whitehall Capital's founder and managing partner, Anthony Bodenstein, said: “Jason boasts an excellent pedigree and a demonstrable track record as a business development manager. He has a well-developed network of relationships with the broker/intermediary community, generating a high level of new business in numerous specialist finance roles.

"We are at an important juncture in Whitehall’s evolution, with numerous exciting initiatives coming on stream. Jason joins a fast-growing business, during a period of change and expansion – and we are delighted to have him on board. I speak for the team when I say that we are looking forward to working with him as we move the business forward.”