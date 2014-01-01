“I wasn’t one to stand still”: Aldermore & Working in Mortgages’ Nicola Goldie on her route into financial services

"I joined just before I turned 30, and right as the financial crash hit! It made for an interesting time, but one where I learned so much"

As Financial Reporter's 30 Under 30 gets underway in association with Working in Mortgages, we'll be delving into the routes people take into working in the mortgage and lending industries - how they got here, their perspectives on how the industry has changed, and why they're keen to support this initiative as we champion the up-and-comers in financial services. This time, we’re with Nicola, who is head of strategic partnerships & growth at Aldermore and became the chair of Working in Mortgages – a collaboration between the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries and the Intermediary Mortgage Lenders’ Association - early this year.

After finishing her A-levels, Nicola intended to study travel and tourism at university. She decided to take a year out first, working at a clothing catalogue call centre to save money. That temporary job led her somewhere entirely different. “A PR assistant role came up, and I went for it. It was brilliant — arranging photo shoots, working with a London fashion PR agency, writing copy for promotional campaigns. I loved the creativity and the pace,” she says.

So much so that she turned down her university place, bought a car, and started saving for a house. Her career was off in a new direction. That PR role led to product development for a new homewares catalogue, where she was part of the team creating and launching a new brand. She had ambitions of becoming an overseas buyer — until a restructure put up barriers. “I was told I was ‘too young’ to be a buyer and should stay where I was. That lit a bit of a fire in me — I wasn’t one to stand still.”

So she moved again, taking up a buyer role at another catalogue company. It wasn’t quite the fit she had hoped for, but at the same time she had sent a speculative application to Halifax for a PR manager job. She didn’t get that role, but was instead offered something different: a position in insurance product research and development.

“I decided to make the leap — and that was the start of my financial services career,” she recalls. “I absolutely loved it. I met some fabulous people, learned new things, and got to work across the different types of insurance.”

From there, she moved into relationship management, getting out of the office and meeting people across the business. She thrived in that environment. “Following some business changes, I found myself still in insurance but now aligned with the mortgages team. That’s when I really started to get involved with the intermediary market. I joined just before I turned 30, and right as the financial crash hit! It made for an interesting time, but one where I learned so much.”

Looking back, she describes her twenties as a journey of “unexpected turns, resilience, and a bit of reinvention” — and one she wouldn’t change. By 30, she had already experienced different industries, bought her own home, and found a sector that would give her the opportunity to grow, lead and, eventually, champion others.

Today, Nicola is Head of Strategic Partnerships and Growth at Aldermore and Chair of Working in Mortgages (WiM). She sees the 30 Under 30 programme as the perfect example of the WiM mission in action. “It celebrates young professionals who are already making a difference,” she explains. “It encourages ambition and showcases the diversity of roles and individuals driving our sector forward. We want to attract people to our industry and retain them within it — and to do that, we need to showcase the opportunities.”

She is passionate about the many ways initiatives like 30 Under 30 support the sector: championing emerging talent, encouraging career progression, building a diverse pipeline, and creating visibility and inspiration. “Highlighting young achievers helps inspire others in the industry and beyond. Younger professionals often bring new perspectives and ideas. Supporting them injects innovation into the sector — and that’s essential for shaping its future.”

From IMLA’s perspective, too, this focus on newcomers has been central. Nicola points out that in recent years, IMLA has hosted events dedicated to new starters. “We’ve been bringing the mortgage industry to life and helping them to build their networks and knowledge,” she says. “The next one is in Manchester on 26th November, and it will be another chance to give new professionals visibility and inspiration.”

But nurturing talent takes more than recognition. It requires support from those already established in the sector. Nicola believes mentoring is one of the most powerful ways to make a difference. “As the mortgage industry evolves, so too must the way we support those entering it. One of the most impactful things experienced professionals can do is offer their time, experience and guidance,” she says.

That’s why WiM created its mentoring scheme. “The scheme connects early-career professionals with experienced mentors from across the sector, creating a safe and supportive space for learning, growth and confidence-building. For mentees, it’s an opportunity to gain real-world advice, build networks and feel empowered in their career journey. For mentors, it’s a chance to give back, share insights and help shape the next generation of leaders.”

Her role at Aldermore gives her a front-row view of what early-career professionals encounter when they step into the mortgage industry. “There are so many entry-level roles that aren’t always immediately visible to people outside,” she says. “Telephony support, admin, underwriting, marketing, finance, events — they all offer brilliant opportunities to join the industry and build a meaningful career. Once you delve into it, you realise our industry is much broader than just the sales of mortgages. There’s a whole infrastructure behind the scenes — and it’s full of opportunity.”

She is equally clear-eyed about the challenges. “Young professionals bring energy, curiosity and a real desire to make a difference. But they also face challenges: navigating complex processes, understanding regulatory frameworks, and building confidence in a fast-paced environment. That’s why initiatives like Working in Mortgages, and particularly the mentoring scheme, are so important. They provide a bridge between experience and ambition.”

At Aldermore, those principles are being put into practice through apprenticeship programmes, graduate pathways and outreach into schools. “It’s about creating access, building confidence, and showing that this industry is open to everyone — regardless of background or starting point,” Nicola explains. “Supporting early careers isn’t just good for individuals — it’s essential for the long-term health, diversity and innovation of the mortgage sector.”

For those just starting out, her advice is simple but powerful: “Be curious and ask questions. The mortgage industry is full of opportunity, but it’s also complex — and no one expects you to know everything on day one. Lean into your curiosity, take time to understand how different parts of the business connect, and build your network.”

And, she adds, don’t go it alone. “Remember, you’re not on this journey by yourself. Programmes like Working in Mortgages exist to help you feel supported, build confidence and grow your network. Make the most of them.”