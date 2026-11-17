For property investors facing lengthy transactions and the risk of chains breaking down, buying at auction can offer greater certainty over timing and completion, with a defined timetable that can help investors plan their next purchase and begin work on a property sooner.

However, that timetable also places demands on the funding process. Once a client has committed to a purchase, there may be limited time to address a valuation issue, resolve a legal query or find additional cash.

For brokers, understanding how auctions work is therefore an important part of helping clients prepare. The most useful funding conversation will often take place before the client bids, while there’s still time to assess the property, discuss the proposal with a lender and establish a realistic budget.

Understanding the two auction methods

The first point to establish is whether the property is being sold through an unconditional or conditional auction. These are commonly referred to as traditional auctions and the modern method of auction.

With a traditional, unconditional auction, the successful bid normally creates a binding purchase contract immediately. The buyer usually pays a 10% deposit, with the balance due on completion, commonly within 28 days. The conditions for the individual lot set the actual deadline, which may be shorter.

This means the period following the auction is for completing the purchase. It’s not an opportunity for the buyer to decide whether to exchange contracts once they’ve investigated the property or arranged finance.

The modern method generally provides a longer period to prepare for completion as the successful bidder enters a reservation agreement rather than immediately exchanging the purchase contract. A reservation fee is commonly payable in addition to the purchase price, although some arrangements use a reservation deposit that contributes towards the price.

The precise timetable depends on the terms, but might typically allow 28 days to exchange followed by another 28 days to complete. Brokers should be careful, however, not to automatically assume that this is the case.

The longer period may provide more scope to arrange finance, but the client still needs to understand the commitment involved. Reservation fees, for example, are generally non-refundable.

Preparation before bidding

An auction purchase should begin with a clear understanding of the client’s investment plan.

An investor buying a property to let immediately will have different funding needs from someone planning a substantial refurbishment or conversion. The intended use, extent of any works and proposed route to repayment all influence which lenders and products may be suitable.

Once the client has identified a property, a broker can begin discussing the case with a lender. There’s no need to wait until a bid has been successful.

At this stage, useful information includes the auction particulars, proposed maximum bid, completion deadline, available cash and details of any works. The lender will also need to understand the borrower’s circumstances and how the loan will be repaid.

An early discussion can identify issues while the client still has time to investigate them. It also allows the broker to establish which documents are required and how much of the assessment can take place before the auction.

A decision in principle can provide an indication of the lender’s willingness to support the case, but it isn’t a guarantee of funding. The extent of the checks varies between lenders, and valuation, legal work or further underwriting may remain outstanding.

Understanding the property

At the same time as the funding is being arranged, the client’s solicitor should review the legal pack before bidding.

This may include title documents, searches, leases, tenancy agreements and special conditions of sale. Those conditions can contain additional charges or a completion deadline that differs from the auctioneer’s usual terms.

For property investors, these details can have a direct bearing on the business plan. An existing tenancy, for example, may affect when refurbishment can begin. A restriction on use may affect a proposed conversion. A short lease or a defect in the title may influence the availability of both initial and longer-term finance.

The condition of the building is equally important. Clients should view the property and obtain suitable advice on any proposed works, rather than relying solely on a lender’s valuation.

Whilst brokers don’t provide legal or building advice, it’s important to recognise when an issue could affect the funding and ensure the relevant information reaches the lender early.

The deposit is only part of the budget

A common misunderstanding is that paying a 10% auction deposit means the remaining 90% can be funded by a lender.

The auction deposit is simply the amount payable at that stage of the transaction. The investor’s total contribution depends on the purchase price, the net loan available and the other costs involved.

For example, an investor buying for £200,000 with a net loan advance of £140,000 needs to contribute £60,000 towards the price. If £20,000 has already been paid as the auction deposit, another £40,000 will be required at completion. Tax, fees and refurbishment costs are additional.

For brokers, the important figure is the amount available for the purchase after any deductions. Fees and retained interest can reduce the net advance, so the headline loan amount should not be treated automatically as the sum the solicitor will receive towards completion.

The budget should also allow for auction charges, legal and valuation fees, works and a reserve for unexpected costs. Where a reservation fee applies, the client needs to understand whether it’s an additional expense or a payment credited towards the price.

Timing matters too as anticipated funds from the loan can’t automatically cover a deposit or fee payable when bidding ends.

Choosing suitable finance

A conventional mortgage may be appropriate where the property meets the lender’s criteria and funding can be arranged within the required timetable. The longer period available through some conditional auctions may make this more achievable, although it doesn’t guarantee approval.

Bridging finance can be useful where the deadline is short or the property needs work before it is suitable for a longer-term mortgage.

For an investor buying to refurbish and retain, this can involve two stages: short-term funding to purchase and improve the property, followed by a buy-to-let mortgage once the works are complete.

The nature of those works matters. Replacing kitchens and bathrooms presents a different funding requirement from structural alterations or converting a building into several units. Lenders have their own definitions and criteria, so brokers should provide a clear schedule and budget rather than rely on a general description of the project.

Where refurbishment funding is released in stages, the client also needs to understand when each payment becomes available. They may need cash to fund some work before a further drawdown can be released.

Planning repayment from the outset

The pressure to complete an auction purchase can make the immediate funding deadline the main focus. However, the route out of a bridging loan needs to be considered at the same time.

For an investor intending to retain the property, the broker should assess whether the expected rent and value will support enough borrowing to repay the bridge and its costs. The property must also meet the proposed longer-term lender’s requirements once any works are complete.

A plan that depends on an optimistic valuation or an assumed fall in mortgage rates leaves the client exposed if those expectations are not met.

Where a client intends to sell, the broker needs to select a lender that accepts that repayment route and allow realistic time for the works, marketing and conveyancing. Not all lenders accept the same exit strategies.

It is also worth considering what happens if the original plan changes. A lower valuation, smaller rental income or delayed refurbishment could affect the amount or timing of the refinance. Additional cash or another viable repayment option may be needed; a loan extension should not be assumed.

The broker’s role through to completion

Following a successful bid, the confirmed price, sale documents and deadlines should reach the lender and solicitor promptly. Any change from the original proposal may affect the funding assessment.

Regular contact between the broker, client, lender and solicitor can help keep outstanding requirements clear. Valuation access, borrower documents, legal enquiries and the transfer of the client’s contribution all need to fit within the available time.

This is where service becomes particularly important. Competitive pricing has value, but so does a lender’s ability to assess the case properly and work to the contractual deadline.

If a problem threatens completion, it needs to be raised immediately. In an unconditional auction, failure to obtain finance does not normally release the buyer from the purchase contract. The solicitor should explain the potential loss of deposit and any further liability.

Final thoughts

Auction purchases can give property investors access to opportunities within a clear timetable. Making that timetable work depends on preparation, a realistic budget and finance that supports the client’s plans for the property.

For brokers, early involvement creates the opportunity to resolve questions before they become urgent. Understanding the auction terms, approaching lenders with a clear proposal and considering repayment from the outset can all improve the chances of a successful transaction.

The client should arrive at the auction knowing how much they can commit, what funding has been assessed and what remains outstanding. That gives them a sounder basis for bidding and gives everyone involved more time to prepare for completion.