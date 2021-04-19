Understanding second charge mortgages and why you should be considering them for your customers

Over the years the second charge mortgage market has evolved and grown. Pre- COVID 19 figures show a healthy and growing market. According to the Finance & Leasing Association (FLA) in the 12 months up to December 2019, second charge mortgage lending was over £100m per month, with 28,016 new second charge mortgage agreements – an increase of 19 percent. The highest amount of new agreement recorded since 2008. This valued the market at £1.25bn – an increase of 18 percent.

As you would expect, COVID 19 has had an impact on the market with the FLA reporting that across the 12 months to December 2020, 17,109 new agreements were valued at £727m. However, they also reported in December that second charge mortgage business levels had started to pick up again, from its lowest point in May 2020.

Debunking the myths