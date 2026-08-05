Understanding the Renters' Rights Act – what property investors need to know

The private rented sector has entered one of its biggest periods of regulatory change in decades. The Renters' Rights Act represents a fundamental shift in the balance between tenant security and landlord flexibility, introducing reforms that will affect almost every residential property investor in England.

While much of the media coverage has focused on the abolition of Section 21 'no fault' evictions, the legislation is considerably broader than that. It also introduces changes to tenancy structures, rent increases, possession grounds, tenant rights, property standards and landlord accountability. Implementation of the reforms began in May with the introduction of new tenancy system, while additional measures such as the Private Rented Sector Database, Ombudsman and Decent Homes Standard will follow in the future.

For brokers, the legislation presents an opportunity to provide valuable guidance to landlord clients. While some investors may view the changes as an additional regulatory burden, others will recognise that well-managed, high-quality rental properties are likely to become even more valuable in a market where professionalism and compliance are increasingly important.

The end of Section 21

Perhaps the most significant reform is the abolition of Section 21, commonly known as the "no fault" eviction process.

Instead of relying on Section 21, landlords will now need to use strengthened Section 8 possession grounds, providing a legitimate reason for recovering possession of their property. These include circumstances such as selling the property, moving into it themselves, serious rent arrears or anti-social behaviour. The reforms are designed to provide tenants with greater security while still allowing responsible landlords to regain possession when there is a genuine need.

For investors, this makes tenant selection more important than ever. A reliable tenant who pays rent on time and looks after the property has always been valuable, but under the new framework the consequences of choosing poorly becomes much greater if possession is needed later.

Fixed terms become periodic tenancies

The Act also replaces assured shorthold tenancies (ASTs) with a single system of periodic tenancies.

Rather than signing fixed-term agreements, tenants will have greater flexibility, remaining in the property until they choose to leave or until a landlord successfully obtains possession using one of the statutory grounds. Tenants will generally be able to end the tenancy by providing two months' notice.

For investors, this creates less certainty around occupancy periods and may require a different approach to portfolio planning. Landlords can no longer assume a tenancy will naturally come to an end after 12 months, making long-term tenant relationships increasingly important.

Greater regulation of rents

The legislation also changes how landlords can increase rent.

Rent increases will generally be limited to once per year using the statutory process, with increases expected to reflect market rents rather than being used to encourage tenants to leave. Tenants will also have greater rights to challenge increases they believe are excessive.

This means landlords may need to place greater emphasis on improving the quality of their properties if they wish to justify premium rental values. Rather than relying solely on rising market rents, investors may increasingly need to create additional value through refurbishment and ongoing investment.

Higher standards become increasingly important

Alongside tenancy reform, the government intends to extend the Decent Homes Standard and Awaab's Law into the private rented sector, introducing clearer expectations around property condition and faster responses to serious hazards such as damp and mould. These measures will be introduced during a later implementation phase following consultation.

Many professional landlords already maintain their properties to a high standard, but the reforms reinforce the importance of proactive maintenance rather than reactive repairs.

This is particularly relevant as tenants become more aware of their rights and enforcement powers are strengthened.

For investors with older housing stock, refurbishment may become an increasingly attractive option. Modernising kitchens and bathrooms, improving insulation, replacing inefficient heating systems and addressing maintenance issues won’t only improve compliance but also enhance tenant satisfaction, reduce void periods and support stronger long-term returns. And light refurbishment projects can often deliver significant improvements without extensive structural works, helping landlords future-proof their investments while increasing rental appeal.

New responsibilities for landlords

The legislation also introduces a new Private Rented Sector Database and a mandatory Landlord Ombudsman.

The database is intended to improve transparency and provide landlords, tenants and local authorities with better information, while the Ombudsman will offer a quicker route for resolving disputes without court action. These measures are scheduled to follow after the tenancy reforms.

Professional landlords who already operate high-quality portfolios should find these requirements relatively straightforward, but they do reinforce the direction of travel towards a more regulated and professional private rented sector.

What does this mean for investors?

Although some landlords may view the Renters' Rights Act as making property investment more challenging, many of the changes actually reward those who already operate professionally.

Successful investors are likely to focus on:

• Purchasing high-quality properties in areas with strong long-term rental demand.

• Investing in refurbishment to maintain property standards.

• Carrying out thorough tenant referencing.

• Building longer-term relationships with tenants.

• Ensuring their portfolios remain fully compliant as regulations continue to evolve.

Finance also has an important role to play

Bridging finance can help investors acquire properties requiring refurbishment before bringing them up to the standards expected by today's tenants. Similarly, refurbishment bridging loans can provide the flexibility needed to modernise existing properties, improve EPC ratings and increase rental appeal before refinancing onto a longer-term buy-to-let mortgage.

For brokers, these conversations create an opportunity to demonstrate real value beyond sourcing finance alone. Helping clients understand how regulation is changing, and how finance can support their response, will become an increasingly important part of the advice process.

Final thoughts

The Renters' Rights Act is undoubtedly one of the most significant pieces of housing legislation introduced in recent years. While it places additional responsibilities on landlords, it also encourages higher standards, greater professionalism and better-quality housing across the private rented sector.

For investors who are prepared to adapt, the fundamentals remain strong. Demand for quality rental accommodation continues to exceed supply in many parts of the country, and landlords who invest in well-maintained, desirable properties are likely to remain well positioned for long-term success.

For brokers, understanding these reforms will be essential in helping clients navigate an evolving market and identify the opportunities that still exist.