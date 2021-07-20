A deadline passed but strong activity foundations remain

"For those who have put offers in over the last few weeks, there will be an anticipation that they 'should' be able to complete before the end of September. The reality however might be somewhat different."

For those working within the property market – particularly conveyancers – I would imagine June 2021 will be a month they will never forget.

Thousands upon thousands of completions primed to take place in just a few days will have put an enormous amount of pressure on all those charged with making this happen, and I have admiration for the firms and teams that will have done everything they can to get people in their new homes, and ensure they secure the stamp duty saving.

Of course, the big question is to what extent we will have a similar situation come the end of September? The answer is probably, to a much lesser degree, but with the added caveat that if you're a purchaser and the opportunity to save some money is dangled in front of you, then you're unlikely to want to miss it.

From our perspective, the second half of June was a little quieter in the way of instructions, which is completely understandable given the overwhelming focus on completions. But our July metrics already show the significant amount of demand that is out there and is seeking to be fulfilled.

For those who have put offers in over the last few weeks, there will be an anticipation that they 'should' be able to complete before the end of September. The reality however might be somewhat different.

I read a piece by Beth Rudolf of the Conveyancing Association recently which suggested the average purchase completion times are well over 20 weeks – five months in other words, and therefore the entire industry might have an ongoing job to do in terms of managing client expectations around whether they can meet the next deadline.

Now, of course, that's an average and some transactions will take far less and some far more. Take out a chain of property sales all reliant on each other happening to complete, and you can see why the average might be far less. However, we're all acutely aware that our system tends to be 'chain heavy' and the more transactions and complexity you add in, the greater the length of time it is likely to take.

That said, even with these average transaction times, the pressure will be on to complete. 20 weeks seems like a very lengthy amount of time – and let's be fair, it is – so it's perhaps no wonder that the conveyancing industry is looking at a range of options to try and speed this up.

From our perspective, the biggest 'drag' on transaction volumes at the moment is the amount of stock available. You'll have probably seen yourself just how quickly 'For Sale' boards turned into 'Sold' ones over the past six months, and again I have little doubt that this will be the case still, at least for the short-term.

Stock is selling; it's just a question of what happens when the stock levels aren't coming through in the numbers required by the demand. As you will have noticed over the past year, the house price indices have tended to show a significant uplift, albeit the latest Halifax iteration showed the first drop since January.

The point being that a shortage of stock set against a surfeit of demand is not likely to deliver long-term house price falls, and it seems that we continue to have both at the moment. However, the good news is that, for those who can make it happen, mortgage lenders certainly have an enormously strong appetite for lending activity, and the market is ultra-competitive across most LTV levels.

That will also help drive the market, tempting in those who might view the current mortgage market competition as too good to turn down, especially when they can secure record low rates over a particularly long term. Five-year deals beginning with a 1%; 65% LTV rates below 1%; and a growing level of competition at higher LTV levels with greater criteria flexibility, will make a difference in terms of business generation. Plus, no-one is quite certain, just how long rates can stay this low for.

Overall, therefore, despite the June deadline having been and gone, the next few months should still see a level of transaction levels that is to be welcomed. Demand which has not been met in the last few months will still need to be completed, albeit (as always) the market is likely to need some growth in supply. At the moment, prices look likely to continue inching up and lender activity will not tail off. The foundations are therefore strong and all stakeholders need to make the most of the opportunities this presents.