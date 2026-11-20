For many people across the UK, the biggest obstacle to buying their own home is not necessarily their ability to afford a mortgage, but the fact that their employment circumstances or level of income do not meet the criteria set by lenders.

Whether they earn a low annual salary, work on a zero-hours contract or have income from several different sources, a significant number of potential borrowers can find themselves excluded from the mortgage market, despite having a regular income and a proven ability to manage their finances.

According to the Department for Work and Pensions' 2024-25 Survey of Employees and Self-Employed Workers, 25% were earning between £17,500 to £29,999 per year (25%), with 16% earning less than £17,500 per year. Meanwhile, Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures show that approximately 1.23 million people were employed on zero-hours contracts in their main job between April and June 2026.

These figures highlight just how many people have employment or income circumstances that may fall outside the expectations of some mainstream mortgage lenders. While not everyone within these groups will be looking to buy a property, they represent a significant number of people who should not automatically be ruled out of homeownership.

Looking beyond traditional employment

The way people work has changed considerably over recent years, but mortgage lending criteria have not always kept pace. And this is an area where understanding the full range of lending options can make a major difference.

For example, somebody working in the care sector may have been employed on a zero-hours contract for several years, regularly working 35 or 40 hours a week and earning a consistent income. However, because their contract does not guarantee those hours, they may struggle to meet the employment requirements of some lenders.

Similarly, an individual or a household earning less than £30,000 a year may have a good credit history, limited financial commitments and a deposit available, yet still find that their salary falls below the minimum income requirements of certain mortgage products. Others may work two part-time jobs, receive regular overtime or have additional income that is not fully recognised by a lender's affordability model. This can leave a group of potential homeowners who are financially capable of supporting a mortgage but struggle to find a lender willing to consider their circumstances.

Assessing the borrower rather than the employment contract

This is where a more individual approach to underwriting can make a difference and rather than focusing solely on a borrower's employment status or headline salary, some lenders can take a broader view of their financial position, assessing their actual income, expenditure and employment history.

Depending on the lender and the circumstances, additional income such as regular overtime, income from a second job or certain benefits may also be considered when assessing affordability.

Actual household expenditure can also provide a more accurate view of a borrower's finances than relying entirely on standard spending assumptions, as affordability must remain central to every lending decision, particularly where working hours or earnings may fluctuate.

An opportunity for brokers to support more homeowners

This approach enables brokers to help customers who may believe that buying their own home is simply not possible due to having a previous application denied by a lender who either didn’t have the appetite or capabilities to look beyond a more rigid set of criteria requirements.

Such potential borrowers may assume there are no other options available, and this is where the value of the advice process becomes increasingly evident.

As always, it’s important to understand the customer's full financial circumstances before ruling out their chances of securing a mortgage and by establishing how long somebody has been employed, the consistency of their earnings, their existing financial commitments and the evidence available to support their income, brokers can identify cases that may benefit from a more flexible underwriting approach.

There will inevitably be situations where borrowing is not appropriate or affordable, but where a customer can demonstrate a sustainable income and the ability to meet their mortgage commitments, their type of employment or relatively modest salary should not automatically prevent them from being considered.

With millions of people on low salaries and more than 1.2 million working on zero-hours contracts, there is a substantial section of the working population whose potential homeownership aspirations needs deserve closer attention. Therefore, by looking beyond conventional lending criteria and understanding the options available, brokers and lenders have an opportunity to help these borrowers achieve their dreams.