A new Prime Minister cannot ignore retirement reality

The revolving door of British Prime Ministers is spinning once again. A new occupant of Number 10 will inevitably bring fresh priorities, new ministers and a different vision for the country.

Yet some challenges are immune to political change.

Whoever takes office will inherit the same demographic and economic pressures facing the UK today. People are living longer. Defined benefit pensions have become increasingly rare in the private sector. Millions of people are not saving enough to achieve the retirement they expect. Alongside this sits another growing challenge: how an ageing population will fund the cost of later life care.

None of these pressures began with one government and none will disappear with another.

The findings of the Pensions Commission make that clear. Despite the progress made through automatic enrolment, millions of working-age adults remain on course for a retirement income below the level they require. However, the challenge is not only about how people save for retirement. It is also about how they access and use their assets throughout later life.

That question is becoming increasingly important as the UK’s ageing population grows. This year, around 450,000 baby boomers are expected to reach their 80th birthday, joining the fastest-growing age groups in the UK and those most likely to require care and support. Retirement planning is therefore not simply about income replacement. It is about ensuring people have the financial resilience to manage longer lives.

For decades, retirement has largely been viewed through the lens of pensions. Today, that is a puzzle with pieces missing. Retirement is increasingly funded through a combination of pensions, savings and housing wealth, with households drawing on different assets at different stages of later life.

Market behaviour already reflects this shift. Recent UK Finance figures show that, despite economic uncertainty and higher borrowing costs, later life lending continues to play an important role for many older homeowners. Activity has moderated alongside the wider mortgage market rather than disappearing altogether, suggesting that demand remains driven by longer-term financial needs.

Research from Fairer Finance for the Equity Release Council points in the same direction. More than half of households over 60 may need to access housing wealth to support their retirement. This is not an argument for one product over another. It is recognition that the way people fund later life is changing.

The opportunity for policymakers is therefore not to create an entirely new retirement system, but to ensure the existing one reflects reality.

The FCA has recognised this changing landscape through its work on later life lending, including describing the sector as a fourth pillar alongside pensions, savings and investments. The challenge now is ensuring consumers have access to the right guidance and advice so they can make informed decisions across their full financial position.

That will require a shift away from viewing retirement through separate product categories. Consumers do not think in silos. They think about their quality of life, their families, future care costs and making their money last.

The current advice landscape does not always reflect that reality. Pensions, mortgage and wealth advice are often delivered separately, despite the fact that many consumers will need to consider all three when planning for retirement.

This matters because property is often the largest asset people own. Ignoring housing wealth within retirement planning risks overlooking a significant part of many households’ financial resilience.

The benefits extend beyond individual households. Releasing the wealth tied up in bricks and mortar supports financial confidence in later life while generating significant economic activity and growth. When older homeowners access housing wealth responsibly, it cascades into the real economy supporting spending, investment, jobs and demand within communities.

However, failing to adapt carries risks in itself. If property remains outside mainstream retirement conversations, future retirees may be unable to fully consider one of their most significant assets at the point when they need to make some of the most important financial decisions of their lives.

Political leadership may change, but the demographic reality remains. The next Prime Minister will face a retirement challenge shaped by longer lives, rising care needs and changing patterns of wealth.

The opportunity is clear: help people make informed decisions about pensions, savings and housing wealth together. It is an opportunity to support better outcomes for older generations while strengthening the resilience of the entire economy.

This is a challenge no governments can afford to overlook.