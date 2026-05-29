AI highlights the need for speed among networks

The way financial advisers connect with their clients is changing rapidly, placing new and significant demands on both advisers and networks.

Communication is key for any adviser who wants to build a long-lasting relationship with a client. It’s not just about serving their immediate product needs, but maintaining a dialogue in the interim which educates, informs and builds trust.

However, producing consistent, quality content can be a time intensive process, so newsletters, blog posts, and social media updates perpetually slide down the priority list, overshadowed by the pressing demands of client meetings, applications, and case progression.

The development of AI means that’s not always the case though, with new tools helping advisers to deliver insightful, engaging content in a fraction of the time it once took.

When harnessed correctly, this can be a game-changer, opening up the ability for advisers to communicate more reliably, share real-time market insights, and cement their value to clients.

Cutting through the volatility

While consistent communication has always been important, it has become even more significant in the current climate.

We are operating in a persistent state of volatility, particularly within the mortgage sector, where pricing, criteria, and product availability can shift daily. This is where regular communication can earn its keep. It ensures the adviser is always top-of-mind, systematically builds trust, and clearly demonstrates a deep understanding of the market. Importantly, it transforms the relationship from a one-off transaction into a long-term partnership, positioning the adviser as an essential resource, not just a reactive service provider.

Advisers now have AI tools at their disposal which can help them create that communication more quickly and effectively.

The role of regulation

However, advisers also have responsibilities to bear in mind. Financial promotions are rightly subject to stringent regulatory oversight, and need to be followed before those posts can ever appear before clients. These rules exist to guarantee that all communications are clear, fair, and not misleading, thereby safeguarding both the client and the adviser's reputation.

The inherent problem with AI-generated content is that, without human intervention, it often fails to meet these standards. Critical risk warnings might be missing, necessary qualifications may be absent, and claims may lack the robust evidence required by regulation.

For advisers, this is a ticking timebomb if content is published without a rigorous review, while for networks, it presents an operational headache.

As the volume of content explodes, so does the sheer number of financial promotions requiring approval. Networks are now being inundated with requests from hundreds, if not thousands, of advisers, each needing fast sign-off before their content can be shared publicly. Without smart, efficient processes, this inevitably results in crippling delays.

The core difficulty is that these delays defeat the entire purpose of the communication. Content created to address a breaking market condition instantly loses its potency if it takes weeks to get the thumbs up from compliance.

The need for speed

This is why the speed of financial promotions sign-off has become a pivotal issue. Advisers need to be able to engage with clients in real-time, especially when markets are in flux. If a network cannot facilitate this pace, then rather than being a vital support for the adviser, they become a frustrating bottleneck.

This isn’t done through watering down compliance standards, but rather by building the right framework. That likely means blending experienced compliance professionals with the right technology.

Highly skilled compliance staff remain non-negotiable. Their expertise is what ensures content meets all regulatory expectations and that every potential risk is meticulously identified and mitigated. However, relying solely on manual, paper-shuffling processes is simply unsustainable given the required scale and velocity.

At Rosemount, we recognised this urgent need and have invested in developing our own financial promotions tool. Integrated directly into our adviser portal, content is uploaded and instantly assessed. The system flags potential compliance issues, automatically inserts appropriate risk warnings, and highlights areas needing further clarification or source data.

This means that by the time content reaches the human compliance team, it has already been significantly refined. The result is a much more efficient review process, with the potential for promotions to be signed off within a matter of hours rather than days or even weeks.

Enabling advisers

The wider implication here is how networks support their members in what has become an increasingly demanding professional landscape.

The role of the adviser has ballooned, and so too have the expectations from clients, with advisers needing to not only to deliver exceptional advice but also to maintain relentless communication, pivot quickly to changing market conditions, and navigate an ever-more complex regulatory environment.

No adviser can effectively juggle all of this without robust support, which is why we have seen such strong interest in becoming authorised representatives from those new to the industry, as well as advisers who have previously found success when directly authorised.

The key for networks is to act as true enablers, providing the tools, the infrastructure, and the deep expertise that empower advisers to seize new opportunities, rather than holding them back with dated, slow-moving processes.

For advisers, this makes it vital to regularly scrutinise the value proposition of their network. Is it genuinely helping you communicate effectively with your clients? Is it enabling you to ethically leverage new technology like AI? And most importantly, is it actively supporting the ambitious direction you want to take your business?

If the answer is no, it may be time to seriously consider whether your current network is truly prepared for the realities of modern financial advice.