Buy-to-let ‘remortgage season’ is here – why 2026 is being defined by refinance demand

There is a clear theme running through the buy-to-let market at present, and it is one brokers will already be seeing play out in their day-to-day conversations with landlord clients. We have entered what can only be described as a ‘remortgage season’, and it is shaping both activity levels and lender behaviour across the sector.

The latest figures for UK Finance for Q4 last year show a strong rise in overall lending volumes, but the more important detail sits beneath that headline, with growth concentrated heavily in remortgage activity rather than new purchases.

This is not being driven by sentiment or opportunism, but by a simple reality. A large number of landlords are reaching the end of fixed-rate deals taken out two/three/five years ago and are looking to refinance.

While pricing has eased slightly in recent weeks, it remains above the levels many borrowers were used to in the previous decade, which means standing still is rarely an option. Landlords are therefore acting with a clear purpose, looking to secure certainty, manage costs and ensure portfolios remain sustainable over the longer term.

Why this is more than a short-term spike

It would be easy to assume this is a short burst of activity linked to recent rate movements, but that is clearly not true. This is a refinancing cycle that still has some way to run, rather than a temporary increase in demand.

There remains a significant pipeline of borrowers who will need to refinance throughout 2026 and beyond, regardless of whether rates move marginally up or down in the near term.

This is being reinforced by wider economic factors, where ongoing uncertainty continues to play a role in decision-making. In that context, remortgaging is not just about securing a new rate, but about gaining a level of predictability in an environment that has offered little of it in recent months.

What brokers are seeing on the ground

For brokers, this ‘remortgage season’ should be translating into a steady flow of cases, often with more complexity than has been typical in the past. Landlords want, and need, to review portfolios in detail, considering whether to refinance individual properties, restructure borrowing, or in some cases exit certain assets while retaining others.

There is also a noticeable focus on efficiency, as clients look to minimise both upfront costs and the time taken to complete transactions. Speed of decision-making, clarity of product structures and the ability to handle a range of property types are all becoming more important factors in lender selection.

This means that product availability alone is not enough. Brokers need solutions that allow them to place business smoothly, particularly when dealing with higher volumes of remortgage cases over a sustained period.

How lender response is shaping the opportunity

In this type of market, lender behaviour becomes increasingly important, particularly in terms of how we actively support remortgage demand. Over recent weeks, Landbay for instance, has focused on maintaining our product availability and adjusting pricing where possible, rather than stepping back in the face of market movement.

We’ve just introduced reductions across our Premier remortgage range, including AVM, cashback and assisted legals options, which has been done to provide brokers with a broader set of choices depending on client priorities, whether that is securing a lower rate, reducing upfront costs or streamlining the application process.

At the same time, the expansion of our range to include small HMO remortgage products reflects the reality that demand is not confined to straightforward cases, with brokers increasingly needing options across a wider spread of property types.

These developments are not taking place in isolation, but are part of a wider effort to ensure brokers can continue to place remortgage business confidently, even as market conditions remain changeable.

Making the most of remortgage season

For brokers, the emergence of ‘remortgage season’ presents both an opportunity and a challenge. The volume of potential business is clear, driven by a pipeline of borrowers who need to act, but delivering for those clients requires preparation, product knowledge and the ability to move efficiently.

This is not a market where waiting for ideal conditions is likely to be rewarded. Instead, it is one where proactive advice, supported by lenders who are engaged and responsive, will make the difference.

Remortgage season is not just a catchy phrase. It is an accurate reflection of a market that is being shaped by refinancing demand, and one that looks set to remain active for the foreseeable future.