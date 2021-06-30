Don’t underestimate the speed of seconds

"Working with the right lenders means second charges can boast significant speed advantages over going down the remortgage route."

Advisers are used to clients being in a hurry. Even in normal times, clients are keen to get the finances sorted quickly when it comes to purchasing a property. This constant race against time has only been exacerbated by the stamp duty holiday, with the end of June marking the first (extended) deadline.

However, there will also be clients who are keen to raise funds quickly for other purposes. They may need to quickly carry out some form of home refurbishment or be facing the prospect of costly debt payments and want to find the money to clear them swiftly.

And it’s here that a second charge mortgage really can provide the answer.

Speedy seconds

Second charge mortgages are growing in popularity. According to the latest figures from the Finance and Leasing Association (FLA), the number of new second charge mortgage agreements in April rose to 1,890, a jump of 176% year-on-year, while the value of those deals has grown by 154%.

Obviously, April 2020 was a difficult month for all of us in the property market, but the reality is that clients and advisers alike are becoming clearer on just how effective second charges can be for their needs. However, it’s not just the flexibility of the funding that’s important to bear in mind, but the speed of it too.

Taking a different approach

Across the sector, lenders like Evolution Money, have been taking a fresh look at our approaches, how we handle cases, in order to identify ways that will enable us to process a case that much quicker.

Take the legal side. If your client wants to remortgage in order to get the cash to cover a refurbishment project, then chances are a solicitor will need to be involved. That obviously leads not only to additional costs, but a process that will take - at best - a couple of days.

But it doesn’t have to be like that. In England, we don’t need to use solicitors for a second charge case, cutting down the time taken to release those funds and let your client get on with what they need that funding for.

Valuations are another area where seconds can prove particularly attractive. With a typical remortgage, the lender may insist on a physical valuation. Given the level of activity in the market at the moment, advisers know only too well how difficult it can be to get a valuation booked in promptly, meaning the process drags on even longer.

That isn’t the case with second charge mortgages though, as we are happy to make use of desktop valuations. Again, this means a much faster process, and the funds being released for your clients much quicker.

Taking things in-house

Another important factor when it comes to second charge lenders is how much of the process they are able to handle in-house. It’s an area we’ve really focused on, offering advisers the ability to Hot Key their client over to our in-house underwriters rather than have to externally package the case.

Everything is then handled in-house, from the underwriting to the case management, ensuring the client is well looked after and reducing the level of work involved for advisers on each case. It also ensures cases proceed much more quickly.

Don’t touch my mortgage

Working with the right lenders means second charges can boast significant speed advantages over going down the remortgage route. The process can be streamlined and simple, meaning it can be completed much faster.

There are tangible financial benefits to consider for your clients too. While they may be keen to raise the money quickly, those clients may be locked into a lengthy fixed rate mortgage. By opting to remortgage for a larger sum, there will almost certainly be early repayment charges to account for, which can cause even greater financial worries.

Remortgaging may also mean moving to a higher interest rate, particularly if the sum they need to borrow bumps the client up into a higher LTV band.

A second charge is taken out against the equity the client already holds in the property, meaning the original mortgage is left untouched. As a result, there is no risk of incurring ERCs, or having to give up that market-leading rate you found for the client last time around. Instead, it offers a separate route to borrow against that same asset and deliver the funding they are looking for.

Second charge mortgages are a brilliantly flexible option for borrowers, but don’t overlook how quickly they can be completed too. For clients who need to raise funds swiftly, they may be a much more promising option than a remortgage.