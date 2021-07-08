Erratic spending and how to plan for it

"What is the point of drawing down income only to save it elsewhere, to be able to buy something in the future?"

A recent survey of financial advisers by Aegon found they were moving from the 4% rule to more sophisticated cash flow modelling tools.

In 1996, William Bengen showed that a USA portfolio of 50% Equities and 50% Bonds would pay an income of 4% of the initial fund, increasing with inflation, for 30 years. This is commonly known as the 4% safe withdrawal rule.

As a guide it was an excellent piece of work. But can it be followed religiously?

It can of course be used to illustrate how much to target to save for retirement. Work out how much income will be required, in addition to the State pension, multiply that by 25 and you have a target fund. As you get closer to retirement the calculations can become more refined.

When retirement is reached, the application of the 4% rule begins to unravel. A retiree in the UK is not going to have their retirement savings invested equally in US Equities and US Bonds. Even if it were, they would be making withdrawals in Sterling, introducing a currency risk. Historically, UK inflation has been higher than US inflation introducing another risk.

I have seen modelling for a UK retiree using UK Equities and UK Bonds, with UK economic scenarios and the result came out closer to 3.5% withdrawals. However, UK retirees will not normally have their retirement funds invested 50% in UK Equities and 50% in UK Bonds. Lifestyling, target date funds, and just general diversification principles will all lead to different investment mixes at retirement.

I would go further. Such rules are based on the premise that retirement spending is the same as working life spending. When we are working, we take on big purchases when we are confident. That is confident in the security of our future income. We may take on debt to buy a new car; to extend or move house; special holidays, or to replace ageing furniture. If we are not confident about the future, we hold back on our spending.

When we have retired, we become our own paymasters. We receive our State pension, and maybe annuity or defined benefit pension income. We know what is in our retirement savings pots, we then draw down accordingly. These drawdowns do not have to be regular income.

What is the point of drawing down income only to save it elsewhere, to be able to buy something in the future? Why borrow money in retirement, to pay it back with interest, when you already have that money in your retirement savings?

If you own your own house, which many retirees do, why not use some of the equity in the house to pay for that home improvement, or other big purchase items?

The number of enhancements to equity release products is never ending. More flexible drawdown plans, more repayment options, etc. We are reaching the stage where there is something for everyone.

Why something for everyone? Well, because no two retirees are the same. Their wealth will consist of different assets and income streams. Their objectives will be different. Their outlook will be different.

The 4% rule is a good guide as to the retirement income you could expect. Cash flow modelling however gives a better idea of the impacts of the ups and downs of the underlying assets, how it can impact on the income that can be drawn and how long it will last.

Spending in retirement is not constant. It can be described as erratic. Various options need to be considered to arrive at the most efficient way to drawdown that income. The use of modern equity release contracts, in conjunction with cash flow planning, gives more options and can provide even better retirement living standards.