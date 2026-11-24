Seventeen years ago, LendInvest founders Christian Faes and Ian Thomas decided to host a Christmas party.

Back then, it was just the two of them in the business, so they invited their friends, industry contacts and early supporters. It was, by all accounts, a fun and raucous gathering that perfectly reflected the scrappy and high-energy nature of our start-up days. As a young company trying to make a mark in property finance, the first festive lunch was a way to say “thank you” to the people who believed in the company and our mission to make property finance simple for everyone.

Fast forward to today, and that modest get-together has evolved into the LendInvest Annual Charity Lunch, a cornerstone of our corporate calendar. While the scale is now much larger, and the setting a bit more buttoned-up, the underlying spirit of connection remains entirely intact and unchanged. In fact, it’s a testament to those early relationships that many of our guests have been attending for more than 15 years. However, as we matured as a business and our network expanded, so too did the purpose - and the potential - behind this annual Christmas lunch.

The shift from celebration to impact

As LendInvest grew, as our partnerships flourished and our network expanded, we also found ourselves in a position to use this annual event to give something back to the communities in which we live and work.

Fast forward to today, and that shift from a Christmas thank you to clients has developed into an incredible charity-focussed event through which our partners and us have raised a staggering £100,000 plus for good causes. It has transformed a great party into a truly meaningful tradition.

Championing authentic, employee-led giving

I’m often asked questions like: How do you ensure that corporate philanthropy remains authentic? How do you stop it from devolving into superficial PR or seasonal lip service? For us, the answer has always been simple: put the power directly in the hands of our colleagues.

Our charitable initiatives are entirely employee-driven, and I'm proud of that. Every year, the selection of our charity partner is a democratic process. Colleagues across the business nominate and vote for causes that hold deep and personal significance to them. This year, we are incredibly proud to partner with Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders).

We are proud to support an organisation dedicated to independent medical humanitarian assistance worldwide.

By ensuring that our giving is rooted in the genuine passions of our people, we foster a culture of deep buy-in and organisational pride. It is a reflection of the heart of our workforce.

A call to action for modern business leaders

Today’s business leaders have a distinct responsibility to address broader societal and community challenges. The reality is that, as leaders, we have more tools, resources and platforms within our control than most. We have a duty to use them to be more impactful. Community impact and business growth are not mutually exclusive; they reinforce each other by building a stronger and more engaged corporate culture.

If I could offer one piece of advice to other CEOs or senior management teams trying to embed meaningful charity into their corporate strategy, it would be this: give it a go.

Don’t overcomplicate it - and let your colleagues lead the way - so it’s truly an organisational push, not a C-Suite-driven process. See how it can help bring your people together; you may be surprised.

As we prepare to gather once again for this year’s Charity Lunch, I am reminded of how far we’ve come from the founder’s Christmas party. We have grown in size and ambition, but our core ethos remains intact.

We are still bringing great people together to connect; only now, we are doing it to make a measurable difference in the world.